Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) to Sell

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners, in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Enviva Partners, in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners, currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) traded up 1.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,634 shares. Enviva Partners, has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Enviva Partners, (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Enviva Partners, had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Enviva Partners,’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners, by 45.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Enviva Partners, by 35.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners, during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Enviva Partners, during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners, during the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

About Enviva Partners,

Enviva Partners, LP is a producer of wood pellets. The Company, through its interests in Enviva, LP and Enviva GP, LLC, supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators under long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets.

