Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,028,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,848,000 after buying an additional 1,340,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,940,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,408,000 after buying an additional 1,306,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,034,000 after buying an additional 430,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,237,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,275,000 after buying an additional 404,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,469,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,073,000 after buying an additional 615,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) traded up 6.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,385 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.23. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.27 and a 52 week high of $133.21.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.20 million. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $143.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David A. Jr. Nolan sold 5,050 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $510,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, formerly Zimmer Holdings, Inc, is engaged designing, manufacturing and marketing orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

