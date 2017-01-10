Zacks Investment Management Invests $3,686,000 in KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,466,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 43.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation by 42.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 561,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. KLA-Tencor Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.60.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.01 million. KLA-Tencor Corporation had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 138.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corporation will post $5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.79 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.32 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

In other KLA-Tencor Corporation news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $2,770,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,565.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $806,185.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,883.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA-Tencor Corporation

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

