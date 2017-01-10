Shares of AZURE POWER GLB (NYSE:AZRE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $22.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZURE POWER GLB an industry rank of 216 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZRE. Barclays PLC began coverage on AZURE POWER GLB in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AZURE POWER GLB in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AZURE POWER GLB in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

AZURE POWER GLB (NYSE:AZRE) opened at 16.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $29.45 million. AZURE POWER GLB has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/zacks-brokerages-set-22-50-target-price-for-azure-power-glb-azre/1145918.html.

About AZURE POWER GLB

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZURE POWER GLB (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZURE POWER GLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZURE POWER GLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.