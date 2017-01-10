Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.00 Target Price for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kimball Electronics an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 83.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) traded up 1.15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.15. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries.

