Zacks: Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alaska Communications Systems Group an industry rank of 251 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Drexel Hamilton set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 132,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) traded up 0.882% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.715. 40,337 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a P/E ratio of 155.909 and a beta of 0.38. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Communications Systems Group will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

