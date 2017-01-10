Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,468 shares of the digital content provider’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yahoo! were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 2.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 62.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,620 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yahoo! during the second quarter valued at $13,728,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 780.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) traded up 2.32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,111,079 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $40.36 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. Yahoo! Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 96.74%. The business had revenue of $857 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yahoo! Inc. will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/yahoo-inc-yhoo-shares-sold-by-dynamic-capital-management-ltd/1147143.html.

YHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yahoo! in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.84 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In related news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $30,817.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 599,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,622.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.