Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) Rating Lowered to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $44.20 price target on the digital content provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YHOO. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a research note on Monday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 41.34 on Wednesday. Yahoo! has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $39.44 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Yahoo! had a negative net margin of 96.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company earned $857 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Yahoo!’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yahoo! will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/yahoo-inc-yhoo-rating-lowered-to-buy-at-vetr-inc/1146153.html.

In other news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $28,091.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 597,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,720 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,724 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,504 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Yahoo! by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.