XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on XPO. Stephens upgraded XPO Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. set a $54.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 43.29 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The firm’s market cap is $4.80 billion.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. XPO Logistics had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 21,029,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,142,000 after buying an additional 961,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 37.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $8,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company provides supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. In the Transportation segment, it provides multiple services to facilitate the movement of raw materials, parts and finished goods.
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.