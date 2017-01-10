XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XPO. Stephens upgraded XPO Logistics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. set a $54.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 43.29 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The firm’s market cap is $4.80 billion.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. XPO Logistics had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company earned $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/xpo-logistics-inc-xpo-rating-reiterated-by-oppenheimer-holdings-inc/1145859.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 21,029,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,142,000 after buying an additional 961,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 37.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $8,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company provides supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. In the Transportation segment, it provides multiple services to facilitate the movement of raw materials, parts and finished goods.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.