Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Increased by KCG Holdings Inc.

KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 102.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,678 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.4% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,822 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 94.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 95.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 0.90% on Tuesday, hitting $58.53. 2,271,213 shares of the stock were exchanged. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $579 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.48.

In other news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $2,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,732,292.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,310,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

