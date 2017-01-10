World Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,031 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 12.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Meristem LLP boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 18.9% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Accenture PLC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 594,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,586,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,925 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Accenture PLC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday. Vetr upgraded Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $124.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $514,115.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,567,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

