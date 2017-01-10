Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group lowered shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wingstop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) opened at 28.52 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $819.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.17%. The firm earned $21.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 6,765,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $177,806,748.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 167.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,287,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after buying an additional 805,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 102,347 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 309.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 842,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 636,557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $24,363,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 27.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 156,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company offers its guests with over 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides. It is a casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain with various concepts, which include wings as add-on menu items or focus on wings in a bar or sports-centric setting.

