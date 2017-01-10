Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,998,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 134,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 6,806.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 33,896 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 553,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 66.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 278,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) traded down 10.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 81,573,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $21.47 billion.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is presently -53.69%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.23 per share, with a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rory Lee Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

