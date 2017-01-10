Wildhorse Resrc (WRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc (NYSE:WRD) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WRD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resrc in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wildhorse Resrc currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Wildhorse Resrc (NYSE:WRD) traded up 0.890% on Monday, hitting $14.629. 183,266 shares of the company were exchanged. Wildhorse Resrc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

In related news, President Anthony Franklin Bahr purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wildhorse Resrc Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

