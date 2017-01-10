Whitbread plc (WTB) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 4,550 ($55.33) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 4,030 ($49.01). Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTB. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on Whitbread plc from GBX 3,682 ($44.78) to GBX 3,760 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Whitbread plc from GBX 4,665 ($56.73) to GBX 4,550 ($55.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Whitbread plc to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.56) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,340 ($40.62) price target on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,287.94 ($52.15).

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) opened at 3865.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,604.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,781.43. Whitbread plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,283.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,402.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.04 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

Whitbread plc Company Profile

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

