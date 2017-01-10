Westpac Banking Corp Sells 187 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 929,748 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

In related news, Director Alan L. Boeckmann bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.52 per share, for a total transaction of $609,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $517,955.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark A. Snell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $3,607,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,416.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas); Sempra International, which includes Sempra South American Utilities and Sempra Mexico segments, and Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, which includes Sempra Renewables and Sempra Natural Gas segments.

