Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 79.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benin Management CORP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.5% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 411.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. now owns 511,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,654,000 after buying an additional 411,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 262,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.70% on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,978,219 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position Raised by SPC Financial Inc.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/wells-fargo-company-wfc-position-raised-by-spc-financial-inc/1147154.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.