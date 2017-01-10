WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 56.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,789,000 after buying an additional 462,749 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 33.6% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,467,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 385.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 92,355 shares during the period.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) traded up 1.610% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.085. The company had a trading volume of 153,057 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.872 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $142.52.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WCG shares. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.42.

In other news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $386,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company focused on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. The Company’s segments include Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

