Weekly Investment Analysts' Ratings Updates for Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 12/30/2016 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Foot Locker has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry year-to-date by a wide range. Sturdy comparable sales performance, cost containment efforts and strategic initiatives helped the company to post second straight quarter of positive earnings surprise, when it reported third-quarter fiscal 2016 results. The company also registered year-over-year growth in both the top and bottom lines. Management reaffirmed its projection of a mid-single-digit increase in comparable sales in fiscal 2016. Further, it continues to expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year. We believe that continuous exploitation of opportunities such as children’s business, shop-in-shop expansion, store banner.com business, store refurbishment and enhancement of assortments, will benefit the company in the long run. However, a competitive retail landscape, fashion obsolescence and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.”
  • 12/29/2016 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Foot Locker has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry year-to-date by a wide range. Sturdy comparable sales performance, cost containment efforts and strategic initiatives helped the company to post second straight quarter of positive earnings surprise, when it reported third-quarter fiscal 2016 results. The company also registered year-over-year growth in both the top and bottom lines. Management reaffirmed its projection of a mid-single-digit increase in comparable sales in fiscal 2016. Further, it continues to expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year. We believe that continuous exploitation of opportunities such as children’s business, shop-in-shop expansion, store banner.com business, store refurbishment and enhancement of assortments, will benefit the company in the long run. However, a competitive retail landscape, fashion obsolescence and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.”
  • 12/28/2016 – Foot Locker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/22/2016 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.33 price target on the stock.
  • 12/12/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/12/2016 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.82 price target on the stock.
  • 12/7/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/7/2016 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Foot Locker has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry year-to-date by a wide range. Sturdy comparable sales performance, cost containment efforts and strategic initiatives helped the company to post second straight quarter of positive earnings surprise, when it reported third-quarter fiscal 2016 results. The company also registered year-over-year growth in both the top and bottom lines. Management reaffirmed its projection of a mid-single-digit increase in comparable sales in fiscal 2016. Further, it continues to expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year. We believe that continuous exploitation of opportunities such as children’s business, shop-in-shop expansion, store banner.com business, store refurbishment and enhancement of assortments, will benefit the company in the long run. However, a competitive retail landscape, fashion obsolescence and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.”
  • 12/6/2016 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Foot Locker has outperformed the Zacks Categorized industry year-to-date by a wide range. Sturdy comparable sales performance, cost containment efforts and strategic initiatives helped the company to post second straight quarter of positive earnings surprise, when it reported third-quarter fiscal 2016 results. The company also registered year-over-year growth in both the top and bottom lines. Management reaffirmed its projection of a mid-single-digit increase in comparable sales in fiscal 2016. Further, it continues to expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year. We believe that continuous exploitation of opportunities such as children’s business, shop-in-shop expansion, store banner.com business, store refurbishment and enhancement of assortments, will benefit the company in the long run. However, a competitive retail landscape, fashion obsolescence and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.”
  • 12/5/2016 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.82 price target on the stock.
  • 12/5/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.
  • 12/2/2016 – Foot Locker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/1/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.
  • 11/29/2016 – Foot Locker was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.82 price target on the stock.
  • 11/24/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/22/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brean Capital. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.
  • 11/22/2016 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Foot Locker posted positive earnings surprise for the second straight quarter, as it reported third-quarter fiscal 2016 results. Sturdy comparable sales performance, cost containment efforts and strategic initiatives helped the company to continue registering year-over-year growth in both the top and bottom lines. Management reaffirmed its projection of a mid-single-digit increase in comparable sales in fiscal 2016. Further, it continues to expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year. We believe that continuous exploitation of opportunities such as children’s business, shop-in-shop expansion, store banner.com business, store refurbishment and enhancement of assortments, will benefit the company in the long run. However, a competitive retail landscape, fashion obsolescence and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.”
  • 11/21/2016 – Foot Locker was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 11/19/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/19/2016 – Foot Locker was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/14/2016 – Foot Locker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.
  • 11/12/2016 – Foot Locker was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) opened at 70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In related news, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $691,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas P. Dipaolo sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

