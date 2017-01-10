Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) opened at 28.93 on Friday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $615.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company earned $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post $3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 154,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9,723.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 38,894 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company has five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

