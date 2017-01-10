WD-40 Company (WDFC) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.64-3.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.19 million.
WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) opened at 117.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.67.
WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. WD-40 Company had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company earned $89.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. WD-40 Company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from WD-40 Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. WD-40 Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.
WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of WD-40 Company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wunderlich dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 Company from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of WD-40 Company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
In other WD-40 Company news, Director Giles H. Bateman sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $127,031.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Pittard purchased 600 shares of WD-40 Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WD-40 Company by 30.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in WD-40 Company by 14.3% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 49,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in WD-40 Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Company Company Profile
WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.