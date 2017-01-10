WD-40 Company (WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. WD-40 Company had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $89.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 Company updated its FY17 guidance to $3.64-3.71 EPS.

Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) opened at 117.30 on Tuesday. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from WD-40 Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. WD-40 Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other WD-40 Company news, Director Giles H. Bateman sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $127,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Pittard acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.00 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 192.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 133.7% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 Company during the second quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/wd-40-company-wdfc-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-05-eps/1145691.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wunderlich reduced their price target on WD-40 Company from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.