Watkin Jones PLC (WJG) Price Target Increased to GBX 155 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beaufort Securities boosted their price objective on Watkin Jones PLC from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 148 ($1.80) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 116.75. 631,023 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.56. Watkin Jones PLC has a one year low of GBX 95.25 and a one year high of GBX 130.54. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 297.74 million.

About Watkin Jones PLC

Watkin Jones plc is a United Kingdom-based construction and development company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property development and the management of properties for various residential occupation. The Company is engaged in developing and constructing various occupancy property assets with a focus on the student accommodation sector.

