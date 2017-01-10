Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Stake Increased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores comprises about 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Motco boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 6.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 40,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 9.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,604,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 142,721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,476,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,600,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 58.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $705,075,000 after buying an additional 3,588,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 27.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,216,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,943,000 after buying an additional 698,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,241,193 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr raised Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

