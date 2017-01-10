Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Position Held by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R maintained its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the retailer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter worth about $309,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,418,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,665,000 after buying an additional 1,449,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 48.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,530,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,811,000 after buying an additional 1,154,142 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 106.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,776,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,751,000 after buying an additional 915,662 shares during the period. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 177.7% in the second quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 1,185,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,540,000 after buying an additional 758,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down 0.70% on Tuesday, hitting $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,256,492 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $86.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Wal-Mart Stores from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Vetr upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.85 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wal-Mart Stores from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

