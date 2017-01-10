VSA Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metal Tiger PLC (MTR)

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 5.68 ($0.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Dowgate Capital raised their target price on shares of Metal Tiger PLC from GBX 10.40 ($0.13) to GBX 13 ($0.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) opened at 1.647 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.93 million. Metal Tiger PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.71 and a one year high of GBX 6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.83.

About Metal Tiger PLC

Metal Tiger plc has direct equity investment in various the United Kingdom Alternative investment market (AIM) resource companies. The Company’s segments are Asset Trading and Metal Projects. The Asset Trading segment includes strategic investments in fellow AIM quoted resource exploration and development companies, including equity and warrant holdings.

