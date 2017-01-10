Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America Corporation set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) traded up 2.679% on Tuesday, reaching $2.875. 219,758 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $316.60 million. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post ($2.11) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vivint Solar by 486.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Quentec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 40.4% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 6,190.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 110,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 60.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 308,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc primarily offers distributed solar energy, which is electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations to residential customers based on over 20-year contracts. The Company operates through two operating segments: Residential, and commercial and industrial market (C&I).

