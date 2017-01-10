Vivendi SA (VIVHY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VIVHY. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi SA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi SA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Vivendi SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) traded down 1.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 4,280 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Vivendi SA has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vivendi SA

Vivendi SA is engaged in media and content businesses. The Company’s segments include Universal Music Group (UMG), Canal+ Group, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives and Corporate. Its UMG segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music (physical and digital media), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

