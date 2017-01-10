Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Barclays PLC

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (LON:VM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 380 ($4.62) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

VM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC from GBX 280 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 378.58 ($4.60).

Virgin Money Holdings (LON:VM) opened at 323.00 on Friday. Virgin Money Holdings has a 52 week low of GBX 196.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 388.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.40. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.43 billion.

In related news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 31,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.68), for a total value of £95,241.99 ($115,823.90).

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail-only bank. The Company is focused on providing residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company also offers a range of investment and insurance products. Its segments include Mortgages and savings; Credit cards; Current accounts, insurance and investments, and Central functions.

