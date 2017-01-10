Vetr Inc. Upgrades Chevron Corporation (CVX) to Sell

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $102.56 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Chevron Corporation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Independent Research GmbH raised Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Chevron Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.76% on Tuesday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,401 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. The company’s market cap is $217.02 billion. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corporation had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is -540.00%.

In other Chevron Corporation news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

