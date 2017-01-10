Vetr Inc. Downgrades Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Vetr currently has $81.50 price target on the open-source software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Red Hat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.98.

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 72.25 on Wednesday. Red Hat has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Hat will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $86,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,822 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 14,408.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,616 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 120.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 713,216 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $57,649,000 after buying an additional 390,192 shares in the last quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC now owns 220,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 267,438 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

