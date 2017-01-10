Vetr Inc. Downgrades Citigroup Inc. (C) to Hold

Vetr downgraded shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $63.37 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on C. Jefferies Group set a $36.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,257 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vetr Inc. Downgrades Citigroup Inc. (C) to Hold” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/vetr-inc-downgrades-citigroup-inc-c-to-hold/1146383.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.8% in the third quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 335,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,083,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,341,000 after buying an additional 738,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $10,755,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,841,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,970,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 29,561,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,206,000 after buying an additional 1,210,112 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.