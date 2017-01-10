Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Receives Sell Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) traded down 3.47% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. 662,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.11. Ventas has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $76.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $867.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/ventas-inc-vtr-receives-sell-rating-from-bmo-capital-markets/1146412.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,192,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after buying an additional 288,078 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,780,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,268,000 after buying an additional 423,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,190,000 after buying an additional 50,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.