Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow Sells 100,000 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $2,247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,102 shares in the company, valued at $38,628,221.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) traded up 0.45% on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 854,432 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm earned $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 50.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. Vector Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/vector-group-ltd-vgr-director-bennett-s-lebow-sells-100000-shares/1147120.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vector Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,390,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $530,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries; the sale of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in the United States through its Zoom E-Cigs LLC (Zoom) subsidiary, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.