Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 4,720 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $42,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 36.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 369,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 97,875 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 27.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 2.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) traded up 0.0004% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.1001. 27,083 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9852 and a beta of 0.69. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: the Carrier Networks Division and the Enterprise Networks Division. Its Carrier Networks Division supplies the network access products, services and supports that service providers require to connect their customers to transmission and switching networks.

