US Foods (USFD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

US Foods (NASDAQ:USFD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

US Foods (NASDAQ:USFD) traded down 0.498% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.965. The stock had a trading volume of 292,392 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. US Foods has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.002.

US Foods (NASDAQ:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that US Foods will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 42.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. It conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc It markets and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States.

