UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the second quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,917,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $411,937,000 after buying an additional 281,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.81. 429,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $164.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company earned $46.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen and Company set a $175.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.61.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,460 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $822,003.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,828.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,071,145.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

