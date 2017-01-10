Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,267 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 63.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 32.1% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 86,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,184,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 131.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Vetr downgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

In other Enterprise Products Partners L.P. news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

