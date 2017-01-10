Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 42.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) traded up 0.98% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,134 shares. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.89.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC upgraded Union Pacific Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “top pick” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.87.

In other news, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $281,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Rogel sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $743,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

