UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of UMB Financial Corporation to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) opened at 74.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.81. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. UMB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from UMB Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. UMB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

In other UMB Financial Corporation news, insider Kevin M. Macke sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $89,166.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $624,162.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,649,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,192,000 after buying an additional 137,263 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after buying an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 19.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

