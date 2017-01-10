UMB Bank N A MO Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,342,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,481,242,000 after buying an additional 2,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,555,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,490,013,000 after buying an additional 211,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,901 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,279,159,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,196,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,264,053,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,498,159 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $718,249,000 after buying an additional 186,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,998 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.07. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $111.09.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.61 billion during the quarter. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/umb-bank-n-a-mo-sells-43-shares-of-adobe-systems-incorporated-adbe/1147132.html.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Adobe Systems to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $5,003,843.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $2,506,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.