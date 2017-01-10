UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Position in American Express Company (AXP)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) traded up 1.04% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. 9,561,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of American Express Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 target price on shares of American Express Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

In other news, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 140,808 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $9,459,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,255.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of American Express Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $3,824,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

