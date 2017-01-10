Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,260

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) had its price target hoisted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 2,175 ($26.45) to GBX 2,260 ($27.48) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULE. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from GBX 1,735 ($21.10) to GBX 1,845 ($22.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,933 ($23.51) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc from GBX 1,670 ($20.31) to GBX 2,130 ($25.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,012.24 ($24.47).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) opened at 1934.00 on Thursday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,573.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,049.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,953.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,819.37. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.36 billion.

In other news, insider Carlos Santiago acquired 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,594 ($19.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,932.96 ($3,566.78).

About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which manages a portfolio of solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

