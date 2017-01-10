UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) traded up 0.90% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm earned $217 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. These products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

