UBM Plc (UBM) PT Raised to GBX 730

UBM Plc (LON:UBM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 705 ($8.57) to GBX 730 ($8.88) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBM. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt cut UBM Plc to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 700 ($8.51) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Investec restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.51) price target on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 788 ($9.58) price target on shares of UBM Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on UBM Plc from GBX 685 ($8.33) to GBX 725 ($8.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.13 ($8.81).

Shares of UBM Plc (LON:UBM) opened at 746.00 on Friday. UBM Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 477.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 750.32. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.92 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 709.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 691.32.

In other news, insider John McConnell acquired 681 shares of UBM Plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 697 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of £4,746.57 ($5,772.31).

About UBM Plc

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company provides products and services to a range of specialist professional and commercial communities. The Company operates through two segments, including Events, which organizes tradeshows and other live in person events that enable businesses to do business, transact, learn and network as part of a professional or commercial community, and Other Marketing Services, which includes Marketing Services-Online and Marketing Services-Print and offers a range of sector specific digital and print products, such as community Websites, digital directories and print publications.

