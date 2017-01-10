U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Atlanta Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 227,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. SOUTH STATE Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. SOUTH STATE Corp now owns 225,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.29% on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,624 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm earned $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Collins, Jr. sold 35,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,577,538.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 55,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $2,631,622.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

