Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) opened at 17.50 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $12.39 billion. Twitter has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $616 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $104,485.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Messinger sold 52,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $917,447.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.5% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 204.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Edmond de Rothschild Europe purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc (Twitter) offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and platform and data partners. The Company’s service is live-live commentary, live connections, live conversations. Its products and services for users include Twitter, and Periscope and Vine. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time.

