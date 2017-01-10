Tullow Oil (TUWLF) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTC:TUWLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Tullow Oil (OTC:TUWLF) opened at 4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $3.78 billion. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

