Tullow Oil plc’s (TLW) Sell Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 46.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities Ltd lowered their target price on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.20) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 197 ($2.40) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 248.78 ($3.03).

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 329.40 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116.26 and a 12 month high of GBX 346.20. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.00 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.25.

In other news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of Tullow Oil plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £450.34 ($547.66).

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. The Company operates through segments, including West Africa, East Africa and New Ventures. It has a portfolio of approximately 120 licenses across over 20 countries, which are managed under West Africa Business, East Africa Business and New Ventures Business.

