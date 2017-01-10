TSR, Inc. (TSRI) Releases Earnings Results

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million.

Shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) traded down 2.54% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 181 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. TSR has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About TSR

TSR, Inc is engaged in providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The Company provides its customers with technical computer personnel. It provides its customers with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology (IT) capabilities. The Company offers staffing capabilities in the areas of mainframe and mid-range computer operations, personal computers and client-server support, Internet and e-commerce operations, voice and data communications (including local and wide area networks), and help desk support.

